Masvingo artisanal miners pay homage to Government for awareness campaign

Masvingo artisanal miners pay homage to Government for awareness campaign Some of the artisanal miners who attended an swareness and training programme in Mashava.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Small-scale miners have paid tribute to the Government for embarking on a countrywide training and awareness programme to educate artisanal miners on the importance of prioritising safety during mining operations to curb rampant deaths due to rising mining accidents.

Government, through the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, is currently spearheading nationwide campaigns to raise awareness on the importance of following safety guidelines in small-scale mining to stem mining accidents that claimed four lives in Masvingo province last year with the national toll standing at 237 in the same year, a development partly behind on operating during the rainy season.

Ministry of Mines and Mining Development Principal Mines Inspector Mr Shepherd Dhliwayo

The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development held highly subscribed training and awareness meetings with artisanal miners in Ngundu, Gutu and Mashava where the small-scale miners were taken through their paces to enhance safety in their mining operations.

Speaking on the sidelines of the training programme, Principal Mines Inspector in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development Mr Shepherd Dhliwayo urged artisanal mines to join mining associations where they can access training on mining safety adding that the Government took seriously the issue of mining safety as it is unacceptable for miners to continue losing their lives.

Renco Mine Health,Safety and Environmental Superintendent Mr Simbarashe Mbano

The health, Safety and Environmental Superintendent at Renco Mine Mr Simbarashe Mbano said it is imperative for small-scale miners to prioritise occupational health and safety issues to avoid fatal mining accidents.

Mr Mbano decried a spike in fatal mining accidents across Masvingo and exhorted artisanal miners to adhere to the stipulated mining safety and occupational health protocols.

/
