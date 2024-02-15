  • Today Thu, 15 Feb 2024

Speaker holds talks with Swedish Ambassador

Speaker holds talks with Swedish Ambassador

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda held bilateral talks today with Sweden’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Per Liindgarde aimed at deepening cooperation between the Parliaments of the two countries.

In an interview soon after a one-hour-long discussion, Mr Lindgarde said their discussion centred on several areas that include a planned study visit by the Parliament of Zimbabwe to Sweden to explore several areas of cooperation in Parliament’s legislative, representative and oversight role.

Zimbabwe and Sweden established diplomatic relations in 1980 when Harare attained its independence.

Sweden has since then been providing developmental support in many areas that have improved communities.

The two countries continue to pursue ways to improve relations after the European Union, of which Sweden is a member, imposed illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe.

