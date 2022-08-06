Mashwede employees stole over US$70 000, probe reveals

Crime Reporter

AUDITORS who are assisting detectives in investigating the US$70 000 theft at Mashwede Holdings in Harare have so far revealed that the company lost more than US$500 000 to its employees, as investigations continue.

The auditors were recently requested by police to come out with a report over the case.

The investigators believed that the over 10 suspects arrested so far could have stolen more than US$70 000 from their employer hence a request for an audit report from the company officials.

Officials at Mashwede Holdings then roped in auditors to assist in compiling the report.

Sources close to the investigations have said from inquiries they have made so far with the auditors, more than US$500 000 was stolen from the company by the employees.

The auditors who are still compiling the figures said they believe that the figure could run into millions of dollars and they will soon present their report for further investigations.

Recently, six of the employees with Mashwede Village in High Glen appeared in court over the allegations.

The six, Daniel Raradza (24), Delilah Masinjalo (26), Charity Mapengo (43), Centia Zvai (40), Kudzanai Munyama (32), and Patricia Chakari (29) were facing theft charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda. They were freed on $50 000 bail each.

The other four— Daisy Chakauya (35), Aseni Masenda (26), Brighton Moyo (age not given) and Samantha Guzuzu (32) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda over the weekend and were all released on $50 000 bail.

It is alleged that on July 20, detectives received a tip off that the other four suspects had formed a criminal syndicate that was stealing from their employer, Mashwede Holdings.

The information was that after sales had been made, the suspects would write their daily sales and, instead of capturing all the transactions, they would steal part of the US dollars. They would then inflate or credit the amount stolen to swipe transaction values.

Acting on the tip off, police managed to arrest Masenda, who implicated Chakauya, who then implicated the other suspects.

Upon arrest, Chakauya led the police to the recovery of US$11 460, 60 x 750ml bottles of Jameson Whisky, 84 x 750ml bottles of Jäegermeister which had been bought by the stolen money.

Masenda also allegedly led police to the recovery of US$1 000 cash stolen from the employer and several second-hand clothes also bought for resale using the stolen money.

It is further alleged that in order to cover up for the offence, Moyo who was the accountant, after receiving the falsified transactions, would then obtain his proceeds from either Chakauya who was the manager and Guzuzu who was a cashier.

Investigations revealed that this has been going on since December last year and so far over US$70 000 was stolen. Only US$14 000 was recovered.

Follow ups were also made on the outstanding six employees who were using the same modus operandi and working in cahoots with their already arrested accomplices.

This resulted in the arrest of Raradza who led detectives to the recovery of US$$1 000 cash, four-plate gas stove, sound bar speaker, a blanket, two pillows and various male clothes bought using the proceeds of the crime.

Further investigations revealed that this has been going on since 2020 and about US$70 000 had been stolen by the accused persons using the same modus operandi.