Palestine condemns Israel occupation, killings

The State of Palestine has condemned the Israeli occupation’s premeditated assault on the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In a statement today, Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said Israel’s continued aggression, including yesterday’s assault on Gaza which killed 12 people including a five-year-old girl, and injured 44, was in “flagrant and grave breach of every tenet of international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, and United Nations resolutions”.

“The Ministry calls on the international community, in particular the Security Council and High Contracting Parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention, to take immediate action to bring a halt to this Israeli military aggression against the defenseless Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and to save human lives.

“The absence of international accountability continues to encourage Israel, the colonial occupying power, to persist in carrying out serious international crimes against the Palestinian people, trampling on their human rights and causing widespread death, injury and wanton destruction.

“The Security Council’s paralysis in particular and failure to provide protection, has led Israel to believe that it has the green light to kill Palestinians, including children, at will and that it can perpetrate its crimes without any consequence,” said the Ministry.

The Ministry added that priority must now be on stopping the Israeli campaign of killing and destruction.

“Concurrently, ending the exceptional treatment of Israel, the colonial occupying power, must come to an end.

“This exceptionalism and the application of double standards has only encouraged its impunity and allowed for the wanton killing and destruction to go on endlessly, shredding any credibility of the international system.

“Rogue states like Israel that do not respect international law and breach it with utter contempt should not be applauded and appeased by the international community. They must be denounced and held responsible for their crimes,” said the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

While the Western world is silent over the occupation and killing Palestinians, it is vocal and united against Russia’s special military occupation in Ukraine.