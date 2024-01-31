Mash West Govt heads craft development blueprint

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Marian Chombo addressing heads of Government departments in the province.

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Heads of Government departments in Mashonaland West province are working on a blueprint to promote socio-economic development and boost the provincial Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The blueprint seeks to review and strengthen the Provincial Economic Development Plan (2023) and track progress in the implementation of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

It is part of the province’s contribution towards the attainment of Vision 2030, which will see Zimbabwe become a Prosperous and Empowered Upper Middle Income Society.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Marian Chombo said the province was geared to achieving Vision 2030.

President Mnangagwa has revised the target by two years to 2028.

“This calls for robust strategies and actions to achieve this,” said Minister Chombo.

“In pursuit of our mandate to work towards the attainment of Vision 2030, the focus should now be on hard honest work to accelerate inclusive and sustainable economic growth, modernisation and the industrialisation of our Province.”

Provincial heads, she said, should strive to maintain the development momentum brought about by the Second Republic.

She implored provincial heads to focus on development and shun corruption.

“We must harness and capitalise upon the investment opportunities that are resident within our jurisdiction and these include agriculture, mining, manufacturing and tourism to mention but a few,” she said.

The minister called for a concerted effort to fight the scourge of drug and substance abuse.

Permanent Secretary Mr Josphat Jaji implored provincial heads to come up with solid plans for the transformation of people’s lives.

The meeting reviewed the impact of Government programmes such as the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) and how best it can be improved to increase beneficiaries.