Marondera man commits suicide after attempting to kill girlfriend

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

A Marondera man reportedly committed suicide recently after severely assaulting his girlfriend following a misunderstanding.

It is alleged that Clever Chikosho (40) struck Tambudzai Mugoti (39) with an axe several times after he had found her with another man the previous day.

The incident occurred on Saturday.

It is alleged that after assaulting her and leaving her for dead, Chikosho went on to hang himself.

Mugoti was rushed to a hospital in Harare where her condition is said to be critical.

