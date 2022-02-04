Marry Mubaiwa has a case to answer: Court

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter 

HARARE regional magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube today dismissed Marry Mubaiwa’s application for discharge at the close of the State case and put her to her defence.

Mr Ncube in his judgment said there are issues that Mubaiwa needs to explain which arose from State witnesses’ testimonies.

Mubaiwa is charged with violation of the Marriages Act after she allegedly misrepresented that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga consented to solemnise their wedding during the time he was ill.

Mubaiwa, through her lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, chose not to take to the witness to testify and closed her defence case.

Ms Mtetwa told the court that there is no law that compels her to testify in her defence.

The State led by Mr Tafara Chirambira told the court that although Mubaiwa decided to remain silent in her defence case, she will still be subjected to questioning by the State.

“As a matter of procedure, we will proceed to put questions to her. If she decides not to answer, the questions will be placed on record,” he said.

