President arrives in Ethiopia

President Mnangagwa is welcomed by Ethiopian Mines Minister Eng Takele Uma, at Bole International Airport, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, this afternoon.-Pictures: Tawanda Mudimu

The Herald

Kuda Bwititi in Addis Ababa

President Mnangagwa arrived in Addis Ababa this afternoon to attend the high-level 35th African Union Heads of State Ordinary Assembly.

The President officially completed his annual leave today to immediately hit the ground running by attending the summit that has a packed agenda.

On arrival at the Bole International Airport, the President was welcomed by Ethiopia’s Mines and Petroleum Minister Engineer Takele Uma, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava, Zimbabwe’s chief envoy to Ethiopia, Mr Taonga Mushayavanhu and other officials.

The summit kicks off tomorrow.

