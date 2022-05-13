Marondera hosts First Lady cookout

Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Barbara Rwodzi (in white) tours stands where women from Mashonaland East Province showcased their prepared traditional foods during the Cookout competition in Marondera spearheaded by First Lady Amai Mnangagwa.

Victor Maphosa-Mashonaland East Bureau

It was a hive of activity in Marondera during the Mashonaland East Cookout competition where women drawn from the province’s nine districts competed for the best cook in local traditional food.

The Traditional Cookout competitions programme is the brainchild of the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and is aimed at preserving Zimbabwean tradition, culture and promoting a health living.

It is also aimed at promoting national identity.

Yesterday, various women showcased their food, prepared from traditional ingredients and two winners from the competition will represent the province in Victoria Falls for the national competitions.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Barbara Rwodzi commended Amai Mnangagwa for the programme adding that the initiative marks the beginning of a great transformation in the way of living as it seeks to open revenue streams for women through the supplying of the much-needed ingredients for production of traditional foods to the tourism sector, retail industry and other related industries.

“I am pleased to note that of late, Zimbabweans have begun to consume more traditional foods as they have realised that they are healthier, compared to conventional western dishes.

“Some restaurants have also realised increased demand for traditional cuisines as people have awakened and are beginning to realise the benefits of eating traditional foods. Apart from promoting a healthy living, traditional foods reduce cost of living as the ingredients are found locally at minimum cost.

“Indeed, it is a fact that an increased uptake of our traditional foods reduces chances of getting non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension and diabetes as they are high in nutrients and fibre, and also low in fats.

“Put in context, this programme therefore supports livelihoods as much as it also promotes healthy eating habits.”

She commended the programme adding that it has allowed women to be innovative in preparing traditional dishes.

“As we toured the stands, I also realised that participants are becoming more and more innovative in making traditional cuisines. This is really commendable.

“It is this creativity that we believe should also lay a firm foundation for adoption of the healthy traditional foods by the hospitality industry in Zimbabwe and commercialisation of the same. While touring the stands, I saw a full table with food which is meant for those who are diabetic. Let me challenge you to open restaurants targeting those who are diabetic so that you can also cater for them. Amai Mnangagwa encourages innovation. Let us be innovative.”

She acknowledged the chiefs’ wives who are participating in Amai’s Cookout competition.

“We greatly value both your presence and your participation. Your role, as chiefs’ wives in nurturing and mentorship in preserving our cultural heritage remains critical. We continue to cherish your role in knowledge transfer especially on preparing traditional dishes. Tinotenda. Ngazvirambe zvakadaro!

“It is my singular honour and privilege to be part of this important gathering, where our culture and tradition is being showcased through our traditional cookout competitions. I am happy that we have gathered here once again for this grand occasion, celebrating our traditional cuisines that reflect who we are as a people.”

“President Mnangagwa is on record saying let us not leave any place and anyone in developmental programmes, so we should not leave any corner of Zimbabwe or anyone in these initiatives.”