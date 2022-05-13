Zimpapers donates computers, printers

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa hands over five laptops and printers donated by Zimpapers to Chikukwa Primary School head Mr Cephas Sivindi (left) while Zimpapers chief executive Mr Pikirayi Deketeke (right) and Chimanimani legislator Joshua Sacco (second from right) look on yesterday. - Picture: Tinai Nyadzayo.

Ray Bande in CHIMANIMANI

Zimbabwe’s leading diversified media group, Zimpapers, handed over a donation of five computers and printers to Chikukwa Primary School in Chimanimani district yesterday.

The gift is expected to culminate in the construction of a computer lab at the school, as part of the Cyclone Idai response project, which saw the completion of a classroom block in December 2020 as well as a donation of stationery, all funded by Zimpapers.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the school, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa implored other companies to emulate the gesture by Zimpapers.

She said the initiative fits in well with President Mnangagwa’s desire to leave no one behind in development initiatives.

“I am really humbled by the efforts being undertaken by Zimpapers Group in helping rural communities develop,” she said.

“This is the Government thrust whereby the inclusive drive is key. President Mnangagwa has said it over and over again that no one should be left behind in the development of the country.

“The President’s wish is that the child here at Chikukwa Primary should have equal opportunities as a child in Bulawayo.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the continuation of material assistance and financial help towards school fees for a number of learners at Chikukwa Primary by Zimpapers was further evidence of the country’s exemplary efforts in response to disasters.

“What we have witnessed here is more evidence of the exemplary efforts that the country has shown in response to disasters such as Cyclone Idai. We have been to countries where 10 years after a disaster has occurred, schools, roads and bridges remain damaged.

“Here in Zimbabwe, with the little that we have from domestic resources, we have managed to build back better. At times, we fail to appreciate what we have, but if you look closely, you will realise that we have done so much to better our lives especially after experiencing disasters such as Cyclone Idai,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Zimpapers CEO Mr Pikirayi Deketeke pledged to donate 10 more computers by year end.

“I remember we were here in November 2020. We had 10 children that we assisted with their schooling needs. We added another two. Because of Covid-19, we could not come now and then.”

“Today, we are back with five laptops and printers as we pledged. This is meant to facilitate e-learning for children here. We are expecting to hand-over 10 more so that by the end of the year, we will have 15 computers here.

“We were also discussing with the headmaster and we saw the need for a computer lab. We will go back and sit down as we explore ways to see how best we can assist in the construction of a computer lab,” said Mr Deketeke.

Chimanimani District Education Inspector Mr Michael Chinyau said the donation by Zimpapers to a school in a remote setting like Chikukwa Primary helps in achieving inclusivity for learners in rural areas.

“Through provision of ICTs, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education achieves its competence-based education. Every learning area under the competence-based education is connected to the use of ICTs.

“This is even more important when it comes to schools in remote areas such as Chikukwa Primary. It is in that context that we applaud Zimpapers for this initiative,” he said.

