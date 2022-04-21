Manufacture of Gwayi-Shangani water pipes begins

Mr Hansie Germishuys explaining their production process to Zinwa officials during a tour this afternoon.

Africa Moyo in GERMISTON, South Africa

The manufacture of glass fibre reinforced polyester pipes (GRP) by Flowtite South Africa for the Gwayi-Shangani water project has started.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority(ZINWA) and Flowtite South Africa signed a contract that will see the Germiston-based firm providing US$50 million worth of pipes.

About 48 percent of the other pipes will be provided by Zimbabweans.

A Zinwa delegation toured the company’s manufacturing plant and was satisfied with the quality being produced.

Flowtite’s chief production officer Mr Hansie Germishuys led the tour.

Flowtite will provide pipes for the entire 252km from Gwayi to Bulawayo.

The Gwayi-Shangani Dam is being constructed as part of a lasting solution by the Second Republic to address perennial water challenges in Bulawayo.

Under the contract, Flowtite will establish a plant to manufacture the pipes in Zimbabwe for local and export markets by year-end.