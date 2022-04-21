Three women, two girls raped in Harare

Crime Reporter

THREE women and two girls aged 11 and five were raped this week in separate incidents in Harare as such cases continue to rise.

Some of the cases were perpetrated by neighbours, friends and unknown assailants who dragged the victims in secluded areas.

Police have since launched investigations into the cases.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges women to avoid going into private or secluded places for meetings or interactions with people who end up abusing them. On April 19, 2022, police in Budiriro arrested a man aged 37 for rape after he sexually assaulted his 19-year-old friend,” he said.

He said the suspect lured the victim to his office by asking her to collect some money to buy some shoes on April 11, before raping her.

In a related incident, which occurred yesterday, at about 3pm, an 18-year-old Dzivarasekwa woman was raped by an unknown man at a secluded dumpsite near Dzivarasekwa 2 High School.

The man grabbed the victim’s arm, tripped her down before raping her once.

On the same date, at around 5am, a 39-year-old Harare woman was dragged into a maize field and raped by an unknown suspect along Crowborough Road in Warren Park near Mereki Shops while looking for transport to the CBD.

In another incident which occurred yesterday again, police in Glen View recorded a rape incident where a minor aged 11 was raped by a neighbour after being sent to buy some vegetables at a nearby market stall.

The suspect is alleged to have invited the victim into a room and gagged her with a cloth before raping her.

“Similarly, on April 19, 2022 at about 5pm, an infant aged five was raped by a 14-year-old co-tenant in Ushewokunze area, Harare.

The suspect lured the victim into his room whilst playing before raping her on a bed.

The victim’s mother noticed some bloodstains on the victim’s privates when she was bathing her prompting an investigation.