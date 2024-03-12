Man found dead in Harare with blood stains: Police investigate possible murder

Crime Reporter

A 41-year-old Harare man was on Sunday found dead near the intersection of Robert Mugabe Way and Chiremba Road with blood stains on the knee and groin.

A blood-stained brick was also found at the scene.

Police believe that the man could have been murdered by criminals during the night.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were in progress to ascertain the cause of death.

“Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a man aged 41 was found dead with blood stains on the knee and groin at the corner of Chiremba Road and Robert Mugabe Way on March 10, 2024.

“A blood-stained brick was recovered at the scene. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.