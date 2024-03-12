Midlands Provincial Independence celebrations set for Kwekwe

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Kwekwe City will this year host the Midlands provincial independence celebrations becoming the first for a non-provincial capital to host a provincial event since Independence.

Gweru City and Mkoba Stadium in particular has been a traditional venue for all the previous independence celebrations.

Yesterday, the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube met with the Joint Provincial and Kwekwe District State Occasions Committee where the announcement was made.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the City of Kwekwe will be the first to host the decentralised version of our provincial Independence Day commemorations at Mbizo Stadium, away from the usual Mkoba Stadium which is a decision that dovetails with the national framework of leaving no-one and no place behind,” said Minister Ncube.

He said in view of the foregoing, the Cabinet scheduled the 2024 National Independence Anniversary and Children’s Party celebrations to be held at Murambinda Growth Point in Buhera District Manicaland Province.

“We, therefore, applaud the Second Republic ably led by the First Secretary of Zanu PF, who is the Head of State and Government, Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Mnangagwa, for pioneering the rotation of venues as the hosts stand to benefit from easy access to the venue of the commemoration, increased business activities and rehabilitation of infrastructure such as water and roads,” he said.

Minister Ncube said the momentous occasion will run under the theme; “Zim @44: Unity, Peace and Development towards Vision 2030.”

“I therefore implore you to execute your roles and responsibilities diligently. Furthermore, I urge you to uphold unity of purpose, effective communication, collaboration, and coordination as we prepare for the special day in line with the theme,” he said.

Minister Ncube said some of the major tasks at hand for the Joint State Occasions committee include the mobilisation of people, transport, food and entertainment among others.

“As you do so, I pledge my full support to all members whilst I also demand results and an action-oriented approach to work. Accordingly, you are further reminded to update my office regularly on progress as well as challenges to ensure timely interventions,” he said.