Mamombe and others’ bid to delay court case hits brick wall

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere has today dismissed five CCC members’ application for postponement of a matter, where they are charged with staging an illegal demonstration during the lockdown period in 2020, pending review of his decision to dismiss their application for exception at the High Court saying their chances of success at the upper court were slim.

Mr Manwere also indicated that the chances of the High Court interfering with his reasons for dismissing their application for exception were minimal considering the precedent set in the other matters of a similar nature by the upper court.

This was after Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri, Stanely Manyenga, Makomborero Haruzivishe and Lovejoy Chitengu applied to postpone the matter pending a High Court determination on their application for review of Mr Manwere’s decision to dismiss their application for exception to the charges.