Makhadzi leads stellar line-up at gig

Ruth Butaumocho Managing Editor

South African award-winning female sensation Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, whose stage name is Makhadzi, will hold a gig in Harare next month.

The highly-energetic musician, who was recently nominated for the American Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, is set to share the stage with a number of local artistes at the inaugural Jamafro Festival slated for April 2 at Alexander Sports Club in the capital.

Local acts ExQ, Nutty O, Jah Master, rhumba musician Juntal, Freeman, Suluman Chimbetu, South African-based Zimbabwean artiste Mr Brown and rising female contemporary singer, Feli Nandi and several Tanzanian-based musicians among them Neelah, Konshens and Kerma Highcon are some of the artistes that will serenade fans together with Makhadzi on the day.

Each one of the musicians, who have a growing discography, are expected to give their best performance to an anticipating and excited crowd following a long hiatus owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

Makhadzi, the self-anointed Queen of Amapiano, who once graced the shores of Zimbabwe last year for a private gig, will this time interface with her legions of fans who had waited long for this moment.

With a litany of hits from the time she turned professional, the 25-year old Limpopo province born singer, is expected to illuminate the venue with her energetic performance, ably assisted by her equally peppy dancing entourage.

Her riveting and compelling songs sung in her mother tongue — tshiVenda, gives Makhadzi a competitive edge against other artistes in the same genre.

“Music is not all about the language. As long as there is a nice melody and nice beat that’s the only thing that matters,” she once told TshisaLIVE.

However, the issue of language — a mere method of communication – has not stopped Makhadzi’s music to permeate the hearts of music fans and seamlessly cross political borders.

Whether it is at parties, night clubs, bars, weddings, in kombis and any public gatherings, most of Makhadzi’s songs have almost become anthemic.

Makhadzi has become a household name in South Africa and in the region, boasting of millions of loyal fans who stand by her music feverishly, despite the language barrier.

Her hit songs that include “Mjolo”, “Sugar Sugar”, “Riya Venda” featuring DJ Tira, “Murahu”, Matorokisi, “Kulakwe” featuring Master KG, “Red Card”, “Zvivhuya”, “MaYellowbone and “Ghanama” have earned her regional fame, legions of faithful fans, unbridled fame and fortune.

On the song “Ghanama”, which appears to be a sequel of “Red Card” and “Mjolo”, Makhadzi balances elation and heartache; singing in tshiVenda as well as English, she controls her fury while unleashing joy.

In the three songs, she narrates her ordeal and her struggles in maintaining a steadfast love relationship.

Makhadzi’s rugged voice, the range of her emotional expression, the stellar and her energetic dances transcend any native tongue, something that has earned her fans across borders and races.

Listening to most of her songs, you cannot help but admire her exuberance.

The energetic performer gives her all on stage and has been travelling across the continent doing what she does best.

She’s also been consistently dropping hits since she became a professional recording artist.

Makhadzi was born on 30 June 1995 in Ha-Mashamba Tshivhangani, at a small village situated just outside Elim, in Limpopo.

Her parents separated, leaving her and her two siblings under the care of their mother.

Makhadzi completed her grade 12 at Mukula Integrated School. She furthered her academic pursuit and obtained a qualification in Public Relations.

In 2012, she released her debut album and has dropped more than 10 albums, since then.

While she was a teenager she, travelled to France, Mozambique and came to Zimbabwe to hold performances.

Makhadzi’s 2020 album “Kokovha” became one of her biggest successes and debuted at number one on the South African iTunes albums charts.

It contained the chart-topping singles “Amadoda”, “Mphemphe”, “Kokovha” and “Tshikwama”.

Makhadzi’s professional musical career will clock a decade this year and has been characterised by her openness to diverse styles, traditions and collaborations.

She has collaborated with several South African and regional artistes that include Master KG, King Monada, DJ Tira, Nomcebo, Zikode Zanda Zakuza, Sho Madjozi, Mr Brown DJ, Takie Prince Benza Xitshembiso Malungani and Jah Prayzah.