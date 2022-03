SA lifts curbs on social activities

JOHANNESBURG. – South Africa on Tuesday relaxed some of the remaining Covid-19 curbs, dropping mandatory negative results for inbound fully-vaccinated travellers, a move expected to boost tourists numbers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement to scale down restrictions imposed when the coronavirus arrived in the country in March 2020, as new infection rates slowed and deaths are fewer.

“Travellers entering South Africa will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours,” said Ramaphosa.

Previously all travellers entering the country were required to produce a costly negative PCR test.

Inside the country, vaccinated individuals or those that have a negative test result will be allowed back into sporting stadiums and music and theatre shows –which will be permitted to operate at half capacity.

The mandatory wearing of face masks when outdoors has been scrapped, but will remain mandatory in public indoor spaces.

“With these changes, almost all restrictions on social and economic activity will have been lifted,” said Mr Ramaphosa. – AFP