Makarati wants a sip of Chibuku Super

Tadious Manyepo-Sports Reporter

RETURNING Dynamos defender Frank Makarati has challenged his teammates to come to the party when the Glamour Boys play Whawha in the Chibuku Super Cup first round tie at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Makarati has been out of action over the past three weeks through injury and he is walking straight back into the team to fill captain Partson Jaure’s place.

The latter is out of this contest as he is attending a ZIFA Level One Coaching Course at Oriel Boys High.

And he has since been ruled out of the fixture as coach Tonderai Ndiraya has decided to have his captain fully concentrate on the course.

Makarati has been one of the most outstanding players in the league this term and is one of the main reasons why Dynamos are second on the log.

But they trail the leaders FC Platinum by six points with 10 matches still to be played before the conclusion of the season.

And Makarati knows the Glamour Boys can only control their own destiny in the Chibuku Super Cup tournament.

“I am happy to be back in the fold. I hate injuries but then that’s part of the game. I have recovered now and ready to help my team. Look, we are still in the running for the league title. We are six points behind the leading team but there are still 10 games before the season comes to an end. That is a massive number of games,” said Makarati.

“But the Chibuku Super Cup is a new competition altogether. We have our destiny in our hands and it’s up to us to go out there and play well.

“We have been challenging each other at training to rise up to the occasion. We should arrive at the party and do justice there. Whawha might seem to be a small team but look, they can match any opponent in this league.

“Worst still this is a cup match and you never know with cup matches. These are tricky games. If a team is organised for just a moment, they can eliminate you.

“So we should guard against complacency and retain maximum concentration as we approach this match. The small margins matter at the end of the day. We should minimise errors and try to be on top of every situation. These are tricky games as every team that plays against Dynamos tend to up the ante.

“We should be at our best, be competitive and try to pin them down to stand a chance of progressing to the next round. This is a cup tie that we should win but we have to take it game by game as we go.”

Dynamos have failed to win this tournament since its return nine years ago and the best they have done was to notch a semi-final showing last year where they were defeated by eventual champions FC Platinum.

“We are still licking those wounds. We had done so well only to lapse towards the end. We should maintain the intensity from the first minute and see what comes out.

“We are a team with a huge status that needs to be safeguarded by us the players. Everyone knows what it means to play a cup match wearing a Dynamos shirt. This is the biggest badge in local football and it is our responsibility to retain the gloss on it.

“We are a team that should have the passion to do well in every competition and the Chibuku Super Cup is really one of them.”

Dynamos will also welcome back Bill Antonio into the fold.

He has been out for the past three weeks undergoing trials at Belgian side KV Mechelen.

Reports coming from the European club, who have a good relationship with Dynamos, suggest Antonio has made the grade.

And he could help out the Glamour Boys who mostly thrive on width, especially if he is in the team.

Elsewhere, CAPS United are away to Black Rhinos at Vengere this afternoon while Highlanders play Triangle at Gibbo tomorrow.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are at home to Herentals at Baobab this afternoon and Chicken Inn will be taking on Harare City at Luveve.

Tenax and FC Platinum clash at Mandava while Bulawayo Chiefs have a date against ZPC Kariba at Luveve tomorrow and Manica Diamonds host Yadah at Vengere.