Maize buyers robbed of US$5 300

Crime Reporter

THREE maize buyers lost more than US$5 300 to six armed robbers who attacked them at a business centre in Karoi on Sunday night.

The victims had camped at Buffalo Downs Business Centre with the intention of buying maize from farmers in and around the area the following day.

Police said at around 11.30pm, six armed robbers who were armed with pistols and machetes then attacked them before stealing US$5 378 and three cellphones.

A report was made to the police who are still investigating the case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred in Karoi on April 3, 2022, at about 11.30pm when six unknown suspects, armed with unidentified pistols and machetes attacked three complainants, who had camped at Buffalo Downs Business Centre to buy maize from surrounding farmers.

“The suspects stole US$5 378 cash and three cellphones,” he said.

He said no arrests have since been made and investigations are in progress.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo have arrested Mehluli Manzini (25) in connection with a murder case that occurred on Saturday at Gatshawa Shops, Kensington in Bulawayo.

Manzini is alleged to have assaulted the victim, David Shirichena (27) all over the body with a log after a misunderstanding over an unknown issue.

Shirichena’s condition deteriorated and was referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals where he succumbed to the injuries on Monday leading to the arrest of Manzini