Police still hunting most wanted criminal

Crime Reporter

Police are still looking for one of the country’s most wanted criminals, Conwell Junior Kasambarare, who is believed to be masterminding a spate of armed robberies and housebreaking cases in and around the city.

Kasambarare who is also alleged to have been part of Musa Taj Abdul’s criminal gang was released last year on bail and is believed to be part of a gang committing crimes.

His other accomplice, Spicer Takawira, was recently arrested on charges of house housebreaking and theft.

Kasambarare, Takawira together with Leo Mandaza, Godwin Kusikwenyu (34), last known address 11222 Parkridge Kuwadzana, and another one only identified as Chamu, recently committed seven cases of housebreaking and theft in Harare.

Takawira, Musafare Mupanhanga and Kasambarare are also alleged to be part of the gang that raided Mashwede Holdings in 2020 and got away with over US$100 000, R42 000, $14 000 worth of fuel coupons, firearms and 20 live rounds of ammunition.

With Mandaza and Takawira in custody, police are still appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Kasambarare.

In March 2020, Mashwede Holdings lost the cash to five workers and nine suspected robbers. The five workers, Mupanhanga and Kasambarare, were then arrested and appeared in court.

Among the five workers were two brothers related to the business owner, while two were security guards. The two robbers were then remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.