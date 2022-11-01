Maid arrested for kidnapping employer’s child, stealing vehicle

Crime Reporter

A 19-year-old housemaid has been arrested for kidnapping her employer’s 20-month-old baby and stealing a car in Bulawayo yesterday.

The maid, Kimberley Ncube is alleged to have disappeared with the baby boy and a white BMW 328i sedan in Paddonhurst suburb.

She has since been arrested and is assisting police with investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of a maid, Kimberley Ncube aged 19 in connection with cases of kidnapping a baby boy (1 year 8 months) and theft of a white Sedan BMW 328i vehicle, registration number AEA 8833 which occurred on October 31, 2022 at her employer’s residence along Mackenzie Road, Paddonhurst.

“The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle and re-union of the baby with his family,” he said.