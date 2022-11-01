Man (39) arrested for raping daughter (13)

Aldo Tucia of number 562 Borrowdale Brooke, Harare, was facing rape charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti.

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A 39-year-old-man from the Donsa area of Beitbridge has been arrested for raping his 13-year-old daughter and threatening to kill her and his wife if they reported him to the police.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the girl is accused of committing the offence between August and September this year.

On one occasion in August, he is accused of raping the girl while her mother had visited the local health centre.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district (Dispol) Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

He said the man was now in custody pending further investigations.

“We have charged the man with rape and he will soon appear at the local magistrate court,” said Chief Supt Nyongo.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that some time in August this year, at around 2pm, the complainant was at home with the suspect.

“At that time, her step mother had visited the local health centre and the accused took advantage of her absence and raped his daughter once. After which he threatened to kill her if she reported the incident to anyone.”

He said on the second occasion in September, the man was at home alone with his daughter.

The suspect then ordered her to clean his bedroom and she complied.

Whilst sweeping the bedroom, the man followed her to the bedroom where he attempted to rape her again.

“This time the complainant was saved by her stepmother who walked in on them, ” said Chief Supt Nyongo.

“The suspect threatened to kill his wife and child if they dared to report him to the police.

“However, the stepmother and the complainant went ahead and reported him to the police leading to his arrest last Friday.”