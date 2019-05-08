Magacha outfit brews storm on social media

Rebecca Kabaya Arts Reporter

Gospel artiste Sabastian Magacha has caused an uproar on social media with the outfit he was wearing in a picture posted yesterday.

The outfit, a dress-like robe, is part of his new clothing line yet to be unveiled to the public. Critics have even gone an extra mile to brand the musician gay because of the feminine look of his clothes.

The “one plus one” hitmaker said men’s robes are common in many parts of the world, including Nigeria, Islamic countries and Ireland.

“I am a creative person. The clothing line is one of many creative things that I am working on. The collection has various items that we will release as time progresses, and this particular attire is mostly a suit.

“We decided to add a kente tail to give it an African Flair,” he said.

“For this particular look I took a lot of inspiration from Jesus, who wore robes. My aim is to create something that is global,” he added. Magacha said his dressing may not be welcome to some people, but there are some who appreciate his style.

“As someone, who has been in the public glare for over 15 years, I have received a lot of negative and positive comments from people.

“I will always appreciate their opinions. My main focus is on God and for me to allow the gift of creativity that He gave me to manifest,” he said.

Responding to those who said his outfit is feminine, and does not reflect the godliness expected of a gospel musician, Magacha said he is a lover and follower of Jesus Christ.

“My faith is as solid as it can be, at this moment my relationship with God is at its best. I feel closer to Him now than ever before, and to me that is what matters,” he said.