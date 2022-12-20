Macheso, Ngwazi clash in epic Christmas festival

Tadious Manyepo Arts Correspondent

It’s colossal.

The ultimate show of the year.

On an ideal day and an ideal location, too.

The annual Wedza Arts Festival is back, with a bang.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 scourge, the musical jamboree has made a rebound.

And on Christmas Day, all roads lead to Machakaire Village in Makanda, Wedza where more than 100 artistes are lined up to perform.

Sungura guru and man-of-the-moment, Alick Macheso who is riding on the crest of the wave with his latest album, Tinosvitswa Nashe headlines the cast.

And it will be interesting to see who outwits the other between him and another Sungura ace Mark Ngwazi.

The latter, who will be on home soil given he hails from Wedza has made a statement this year with his new offering “Nharo Nezvinenharo”.

So good is the album that carries hit songs such as “Nyaradzo yaBaba” and “Hwahwa” that he has drawn comparisons with Macheso.

And the pair’s stage work will throw an interesting subplot to the preposterous ceremony.

Macheso is arguably the best musician across all genres in Zimbabwe right now but there is no taking away the fact that upcoming singers like Ngwazi have the potential to upset the order.

The event is a brainchild of Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire, who is also the legislator for Wedza South Constituency. He sponsors the show through his Tinmac Foundation which was formed in 2018. Machakaire said the festival is meant to give the Wedza folk and the generality of Zimbabweans an opportunity to merrymake.

“This is an annual festival which we launched in 2018 and it grew in 2019. However, we couldn’t afford to stage it in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Christmas is time to reunite with families and childhood friends and we decided to spice it up with a musical show for the folks,” said Machakaire.

“Look, this is a pure rural setting and we have villagers who ordinarily do not afford to attend a show that has Alick Macheso, Mark Ngwazi, Jah Prayzah or Killer T. Some might afford but then due to some beliefs, they might not be willing to attend night shows. We have decided to bring all these musicians home and provide entertainment with revellers getting it for free.

“We have people of all age groups coming to attend with basically everything they need set to be provided.

“We are bringing entertainment to the people. The festival will start at around 10am on Christmas Day with the last artist to perform around 7am the following day. It’s a big event and we are proud to be bringing it to the people as Tinmac Foundation. All the logistical preparations are already in place and I can safely say, all is set for the show.”

Besides Macheso and Ngwazi, revellers will get a full dish of genres.

Contemporary singer Jah Prayzah, who is one of the best stage performers in the country is expected to bring more energy with the likes of Killer T, Mambo Dhuterere, Michael Mahendere, Bio D.T Murimba, Leonard Zhakata, Freeman, Bazooka, Pumacol, Hwinza, Enzo Ishall, Sulumani Chimbetu and Blessing Shumba, among others bringing the variation.

Some people from Wedza told The Herald yesterday that they cannot wait for the biggest event on their entertainment calendar.

Andrew Guyo (36) said he has been waiting for the return of this festival for eternity.

“It’s been two years without our Christmas. In Wedza, this festival is our Christmas and for two years we have been toiling.

“I can’t wait to attend the show on Christmas Day,” he said.

“This is the only opportunity we have to see top musicians performing live on stage.

“I love Sungura music but I don’t limit myself from listening to other genres. So for me, I will be cheering every musician on stage, that’s our time to be happy.” Another one, Claris Gadzambo (32), a mother of two, who hails from Mombe Village hailed the initiative.

“Look, we live in a rural area and entertainment is the last thing we have. So this is an opportunity for us to also witness how it feels being at a live show. It’s good for the mind and the fact that it’s on Christmas Day means the world for some of us. I will attend this show for the first time. When it was last held in 2019, I was not around,” she said. Even better, some of the top musicians who are performing this year, have been at the same place before. Macheso stole the show in 2019 with the “Nzendo Dzirefu” singer also joining hands with his former boss Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zacharia much to the delight of revellers.

Jah Prayzah, Hwinza, Sulumani Chimbetu and Mambo Dhuterere also serenaded in 2019 and they will be expected to up the tempo on Sunday.