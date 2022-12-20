Long service awards for Parly officers

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Senate president Mabel Chinomona to his immediate right and Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda to his immediate left in a group photograph with long service awards recipients.

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Parliament has awarded 28 officers for their long service to the institution at a ceremony held at Parliament today.

The employees have served Parliament for at least 10 years up to 41.

The ceremony was the fifth to be held since the awards were introduced in 2018 and Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda commended Parliament’s management for maintaining the tradition.

“I am delighted to preside over this fifth historic occasion whereby Parliament is honouring 28 officers who have been in the service of Parliament for periods spanning 10 to 41 years. It has become a tradition to gather in this Chamber to witness some of our colleagues at work being eloquently recognised through long service awards through which we celebrate their sterling commitment to the call of duty.

“Parliament’s long service awards event has been religiously celebrated annually since 2018. I, therefore, take this opportunity to commend Parliament as a people driven institution for facilitating and availing the requisite resources so that the long service awards tradition remains sustainable and vibrant,” he said.