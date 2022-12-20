“Go fix your attitude” magistrate tells woman while granting peace order

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Harare woman was yesterday granted a protection order against her husband who allegedly assaults and insults her regularly.

Judith Chapwanya told the Harare Civil Court magistrate Ms Tamara Chibindi that her husband Tonganai Nhema was abusive.

“He assaults me, harasses and insults me in front of the children. Moreover, he wakes up at midnight demanding to see my phone or to discuss issues with me,” she said.

Chapwanya said her husband brought a child he sired outside their marriage without her consent and does not allow her to assign some duties to the child like other children.

In addition, she said he always threatens that she will get fired from her workplace.

Responding to the allegations, Nhema acknowledged that she assaults her as a result of her rowdy behaviour.

“I admit that I beat her but I do not use abusive language in fact she is the one who always triggers altercations. She forbids my children to visit my mother because she says that my mother is a witch.

“She keeps on referring to the child that I had 20 years ago. I do not have any intention to get her fired at her workplace because I am the one who helped her get the job.”

In granting the order to Chapwanya, Chibindi reprimanded her for failing to control her tongue.

“You have a problem, you can not keep your mouth shut. If you can not forgive your husband’s past mistakes it is better you move on and divorce than continue judging him over past issues.

“Go and fix your attitude,” she said.