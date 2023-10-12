Local is lekker: ZPCS adopts local solutions to solve problems

Ashton Mutyavaviri

IN a development that resonates with Government’s growing calls for citizens to utilise resources locally available and accessible to them, the Zimbabwe Prison Correctional Service (ZPC) has embarked on farming projects to provide inmates with practical skills, contribute to their rehabilitation and address food insecurity within the correctional services system.

Speaking after touring the Hurungwe Prison Farm yesterday, Hurungwe Prison’s chief farm manager and principal correctional officer Happison Masocha said ZPCS had recognised the potential of agriculture as a means to improve the welfare of inmates and also contribute to the country’s agro-based economy.

He said the initiative not only promoted food security but also created opportunities for skills development within the prison system.

“Beyond addressing the food security, the farming project also serves as a means of skills development and rehabilitation for inmates. Through hands-on experience in agricultural practices, inmates are given opportunities to learn new skills and develop a sense of responsibility,” Mr Masocha explained.

The ZPCS has taken steps to expand its agricultural practices by utilising the available land within their premises where inmates are actively involved in agriculture production, he added.

“We have 1000 hectares that are arable and 400 currently being utilised for both irrigation and rain fed agriculture. Out of this, only 95 hectares is under irrigation,” said Mr Masocha.

Added Mr Masocha: “This coming season we are going to have 200 hectares of maize and are expecting at least eight tonnes per hectare.”

The farm has a total hectarage of 1729ha with the other portion used for cattle ranching and other activities, he explained.

He said to ensure the success of the project we had sought partnerships and support from various stakeholders.

“We are assisted by finance service providers such AFC Holdings through loans, which we will pay back after selling our produce,” he observed.

Meanwhile, ZPCS Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu said the farming venture had already shown a positive socio-economic impact. In addition to the enhanced food security within the prisons, surplus agriculture produce is sold to local markets, generating income for the correctional facilities.

The revenue generated from the sales can be reinvested into the farming project, further expanding its scope and impact, he added.

“We hope to get support from the Government to satisfy the farm’s irrigation demands that include the supply of towable centre pivots,” he said.

All prisons are expected to start baking bread and other confectionery products, thanks to the abundant wheat, which they will start harvesting in a few days, added Com Gen Chihobvu.

One inmate, Winners Mukangaza said his prison term had equipped him with life skills, which he would use to improve his life after serving his sentence.

“I learnt that agriculture pays and it uplifts living standards,” he added.