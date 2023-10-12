Zim students stand in solidarity with Palestine

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWE tertiary students stand in solidarity with the State of Palestine regards the ongoing Israeli aggression into the Gaza Strip that has seen many civilian deaths and injuries and widespread damage.

So 313 Palestinians including children and women were killed and 1 990 others were injured by Israeli forces and warplanes during the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

In a joint statement, Zimbabwe Tertiary Students, an association of students from universities, teachers’ colleges and polytechnic colleges said on behalf of all tertiary students from universities, polytechnics and teachers’ colleges they stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine, particularly the children and women who have suffered as a result of the Israeli aggression.

Mr Tinashe Ngirande, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Tertiary Students said the continued violation of basic human rights by the Israeli apartheid regime was a cause of concern and a threat to global peace and freedom.

“The failure to agree to the territorial boundaries which were clearly stated by a United Nations resolution is also a cause of concern and a call for world leaders to stand for justice and peace for the people of Palestine,” he said.

“It is heartbreaking to note that 313 Palestinians, including children and women, were murdered and 1 990 others were injured by Israeli forces and warplanes during the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza strip. This is clear evidence of the suffering of the peace loving Palestinians, especially children and women.

“As students in Zimbabwe, we call upon world leaders and all peace loving global citizens to join the solidarity movement with the people of Palestine. This is not a fight for Palestine but a fight for global justice, peace and freedom. If we remain silent, it will cost us and the future in the long run as our freedom is not guaranteed with such acts being demonstrated by the Israeli apartheid and its sympathisers.”

Mr Ngirande said every child, regardless of colour or race, had a right to freedom, justice and peace among others which the globe must stand for and defend.

“The bombings and killings in Palestine mostly affect children and women and violate their basic human rights. Palestine children deserve access to education, freedom of expression and movement and all other human rights. We stand for that and we hope the world will listen to our voices.

“Lastly, we call upon all students around the globe to add their voices for the freedom and independence of our fellow brothers and sisters.”