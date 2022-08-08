LIVE: HEROES’ DAY BLOG

1225: President Mnangagwa and the First Lady are now leaving the national shrine and that concludes our updates.

1149: President Mnangagwa is now giving commendation awards to various luminaries in specific economic sectors.

1113: Minister Kazembe has taken to the podium and has asked the President to lead in the laying of wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier.

1107: The President has concluded his address.

1105: The President says Zimbabwe is diverse but one people and no institution or groups should be permitted to promote toxic tendencies in our society.

1104: “We cannot be taught democracy by those who denied us democracy. Zimbabwe is a friend to many and an enemy to none.”

1102: “Robust programmes are being rolled out to improve civil servants’ working culture. Requisite institutional projects have been put in place for the betterment of the lives of the youths. A new crop of young people is rising in the ICT and innovations world. The Arts is another area where talented youths are rising.”

1057: The President promises to continue improving the working conditions of the patriotic civil servants.

1051: “The heroes and heroines we are celebrating today fought for the land and that which is under it…..my Government is determined to broaden the country’s power generation and distribution. The rehabilitation of key national infrastructure is showing visible progress. I commend local companies.”

“We remain motivated to ultimately transform Zim into a modernised and prosperous nation. Let us harness our collective energy and skills to transform Zimbabwe. Brick upon brick, stone upon stone.”

“We now honour our heroes amd heroines who fought the liberation struggle. We are forever indebted to them for the independence we enjoy today.”

1048: “Let us continue striving to continue growing the food we eat…..the policy of taking development services to the people shall remain the hallmark of my Government.”

1046: The President says the Second Republic acknowledges the role played by Ndabaningi Sithole in the achievement of the country’s liberation.

” Zimbabwe has come a long way as a nation born out of a protracted armed struggle as has scored victory after victory since independence. Today we stand among other international giants as masters of our destiny. Marching on and consolidating our peace.”

1040: President Mnangagwa is now on the podium and is addressing the gathering.

“Our history is of deep patriotism, perseverance and ultimate victory”

1023: Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe has taken to the podium to announce the day’s programme.

1022: President Mnangagwa has finished inspecting the Guard of Honour mounted by the Quarter Guard.

1012: President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa have arrived for the Heroes Day Commemorations.

1007: Vice President Chiwenga and his wife have arrived.

0959: Zanu PF Vice President and Second Secretary Kembo Mohadi has arrived.

0949: The Service Chiefs have arrived.

0935: Thousands have thronged the National Heroes Acre for the main Heroes’ Day Commemorations.