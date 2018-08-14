LIVE BLOG: DEFENCE FORCES DAY

1213: The President and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has finished his address. The National Anthem is now being sung.

1212: In conclusion, allow me to commend Commanders of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for their astute leadership and guidance to our Defence Forces. To all our officers, men and women of the ZDF, I encourage you to remain resolute, and to diligently and professionally execute your mandate to protect Zimbabwe, its people, its national security, interests and territorial integrity.

1208: Back home, my administration is committed to progressively and comprehensively addressing the Conditions of Service of our Defence Forces, inclusive of their housing needs, as the economy improves. In addition, my administration will also pay attention to the re-equipping of our Forces, whose equipment in some instances dates back to 30 years.

1205: This has significantly transformed our forces as major contributors to international peace and stability. In this regard, our officers have earned excellent international reputation, goodwill and confidence throughout the world. Several officers are currently deployed in

Ethiopia, Lesotho, Somalia, South Sudan, and at the UN Headquarters. We are indeed proud that our Forces continue to raise the Zimbabwean flag high through demonstration of professionalism, intelligence and diligence, wherever, they are deployed.

1203: “To widen the scope of ZDF competencies, officers have continued to undertake training programmes offered by other countries. This accounts for several ZDF officers presently attending regional courses in Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia as well as others carried out in China, Russia, Greece, India, Malaysia and Pakistan.”

1158: “While you have maintained peace and security in this country at the same time you have contributed to global peace, security and harmony through your involvement in regional and international peacekeeping missions,”

1156: “We continue to call for restraint and more peace in the country. The new dispensation has continued to open democratic and economic space and this has shown that Zimbabweans have matured but this must never be abused,”

1155: President Mnangagwa says the day comes two weeks after the country’s historic harmonised elections which were held in a peaceful environment. He says he is deeply concerned with the incidences of violence that rocked the streets of |Harare at the instigation of some leaders in MDC Alliance which led to the unfortunate loss of life. He extends his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of the victims of the politically motivated violence.

1152: The President starts by saying that he is honoured to addressing the people on such an auspicious occasion.

1148: President Mnangagwa is now on the podium.

1147: VP Chiwenga invites the President and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa to deliver his keynote address.

1145: He lauds the Defence Forces role in providing free medical services as well building of school blocks and bridges around the country.

1143: “The Defence Forces have been active players in regional peacekeeping duties and their conduct has been beyond reproach.”

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Monica Mutsvangwa inspects the parade in Mutare

1138: Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is now on the podium to deliver his address as Minister responsible for Defence and War Veterans Affairs.

1125: The Director of Ceremonies invites chaplain general Colonel Joseph Nyakudya to deliver a sermon.

1102: The Parade is now marching in slow and quick time.

President Mnangagwa arrives accompanied by Commander Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda

1050: People are still flocking into the National Sports Stadium.

People wait their turn to enter

1049: The President now inspecting the parade.

VP Mohadi

1043: The National Anthem is now being sung as a Flypast is conducted by the Air Force of Zimbabwe.

Jah Prayzah on stage

1042: His Excellency President Mnangagwa has arrived to a rousing welcome. The whole stadium is shouting ED Pfee!

1040: First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa has arrived.

1039: VP Chiwenga has arrived. He is accompanied by his wife Mary. VP Mohadi has also arrived.

VP Chiwenga speaks to Commander Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda

1035: Jah Prayzah is currently entertaining the people.

1030: The Family Day is celebrated across the country with the main commemorations being held in Harare.

1026: We are at the National Sports Stadium where thousands of people are already seated as the country commemorates the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day.