LIVE BLOG: BURIAL OF MAJ-GEN (RTD) NYATHI

1223: That concludes our updates from the national shrine.

1209: The President has finished addressing the mourners and proceeds to hand over the national flag to the late Maj-Gen (Rtd) Nyathi’s wife Ms Noleen Nyathi.

1200: President Mnangagwa has challenged Zimbabweans, both home and abroad as well as stakeholders, to be part of the roadmap so as to grow the economy in order to become an upper-middle-class economy.

1157: The President has commended the security sector including the Zimbabwe National Army for dutifully executing their national mandate of guaranteeing peace and tranquillity that the nation enjoys today.

1145: President Mnangagwa says the late Maj-Gen (Rtd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi was a gallant son of the soil who was a humble, committed revolutionary cadre whose life and career before and after the national war of liberation symbolises what it means to be one people and country above all else.

1137: President Mnangagwa is now addressing the gathering.

1135: Minister Kazembe Kazembe has taken to the podium. He described the late Maj-Gen (Rtd) as a selfless and humble man who will be remembered for the sacrifices he made in the liberation struggle.

He has invited the President to address the mourners.

1131: A family representative on the podium describes the late Maj-Gen (Rtd) as an industrious, independent man who was a pillar of strength, a source of inspiration and a fountain of wisdom.

1107: President Mnangagwa has arrived at the national shrine.

1053: Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga has arrived.

1038: Minister of Defence and War Veterans Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri arrives.

1037: Service Chiefs led by Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda.

1030: We are at the National Heroes Acre for the burial of national hero Major-General (Retired) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi who died last week at the Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks Referral Hospital.