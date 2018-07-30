LIVE BLOG: 2018 HARMONISED ELECTIONS

0848: Zec had to divide the polling station into A and B at Rutenga Primary School due to high turnout and high number of registered voters amid reports that there are about 1 500 registered voters in the Ward 18, Mwenezi East Constituency

0844: Zanu-PF aspiring candidate Cde Elias Musakwa, Kudakwashe Bhadharai of MDC Alliance, Chivasa Maddock Tatirai of NCA and Ketema Benjamin of MDC-T are battling it out for the Bikita West Constituency Parliamentary seat.

0841: There is a huge turnout at Nhumwa primary school in Wedza North constituency, Mashonaland East Province. More than 50 people had voted by 0800 hours.

0811: At exactly 7 am people had started casting their votes at Tasimukira Primary School, Ward 22 in Chitungwiza. They were voting peacefully and several police officers were seen manning the area to maintain peace.

0810: By 8 am 19 males and 6 females had cast their vote at Gokwe South RDC. None turned away, no assisted votes and the environment is peaceful. Mr Taruvinga the presiding officer said voting started at 7 am. He said this at Gokwe Central Constituency Ward 3. Voters are just walking in as there are no queues.

0809: In Kadoma Central Constituency, Mashonaland West province voting is progressing smoothly. At Kuredza Primary School in Ward 3 voters are still trickling in their numbers. The situation is the same at ward 17 at Waverly primary school where voters are seated in an orderly manner waiting for their turn to cast votes. However, the queue at Waverly Primary School is dominated by male voters.

Voters continue to come in at Kuwadzana Primary School (Kuwadzana East Constituency)

0807: In Mudzi North five candidates in for the National Assembly are Newton Kachepa Zanu-PF, Anyway Mupanduki Independent, Peter Chabveka MDC Alliance, Tichaona Gomo Coalition Of Democrats, Silver Chiripanyanga-United African National Council Party.

0800: 18 females and 15 males had voted at Nyanhunzi polling station in Guruve South by 8 am, one turned away for not being on the voters roll and four assisted voters.

0719: Polling stations opened at exactly 7 am and no notable challenges were reported at the few visited so far. At Chamabondo polling station in Ward 11, there was a long winding queue of more than 150 people at 6.50 am.

0717: Voting started peacefully in Mudzi North Constituency and people are going to various polling stations to cast their votes. A presiding officer at Kotwa B primary says peace is prevailing in the whole area.

0715: At least 15 people had voted at We’dza primary school, Wedza district, Mashonaland East Province by 7:15am. Presiding officer Mr Patterson Muroyiwa said voting started well without glitches. Men and women formed separate queues to cast their vote.

0711: Voting started at 7am here at Jerera PreSchool. Polling Officer Mr Charles Mhike says the process is going on smoothly.

0705: Voting has started at Sherwood Primary School in Kwekwe where President Mnangagwa is expected to cast his vote this morning.

0703: Winding queues already at various polling stations in Gokwe central constituency where eight candidates are contesting. Voting has started in Chivi South. The candidates for the National Assembly Chivi South (MP) Cde Killer Zivhu Zanu-PF, Mholo Thompson MDC, Malunguza Sharon RPZ, Dzingirai Ivene independent, Madzimure Tarisai PRC and Zizhou Togarepi ZIP.

0700: In Makoni Central, voting has started at NE Park Ward 6 Makoni Central. Polling stations have opened in Bulawayo. Voting has started in Nyamhuka Primary school as people starts trickling in to cast their votes in Nyanga South constituency ward 27. Supa Mandiwanzira (Zanu PF), Talent Kadzima (independent) Mupotsa Nickson(#FMZ)Ngonzwe Webster (MDC-T) Sanya gee Tonderai (MDC-T) are contesting for the House of Assembly seat. Talkmore Nyamange (MDC-T) Mugabe Makiyade (Zanu PF) are vying for the local government seat. There is a small queue so far.

0650: There are 34 000 registered voters in Beitbridge East Constituency who will make use of 59 polling stations.

0646: In Makoni Central, snaking queues characterise polling stations in the 10 urban wards of Makoni Central. People are overjoyed about exercising their democratic right in a peaceful environment.

0643: Some voters arrived around 4:30 am braving the cold weather at Ngundu Roman Catholic church in ward 25 Chivi, Masvingo

0642: In Chipinge Central. There is so much enthusiasm to vote here, with queues at various polling stations as early as 5:30am

0631: Long queues at Kandeya business Centre, Mt Darwin South as people wait to cast their vote.

0725: Preparations for the poll underway at I & K Agribank Open space in Mt Darwin South.

0622: People waiting in queue to Vote at Chancellor Primary polling station Mutasa South Constituency in Manicaland. Presiding officer has gone to check on other polling stations in the area. Meanwhile EU observer mission is inspecting facilities

0620: Preparations getting ready for the start of polling at Dzvukamanja polling station, Guruve South where Zanu PF’s Patrick Dutiro will be fighting it out against independent candidate Wilbert Mubaiwa.

0616: Queues, some with as many as seventy people, have already formed at Beit Hall, Chisamba Grounds and Sakubva Stadium flea market polling stations in Mutare Central Constituency, Manicaland, as polling in the 2018 harmonised elections is set to start.

Presiding officers at the polling stations indicated that all is on course for voting to start at the prescribed 7 am starting time

0600: At around 6 am, voters at various polling stations in Chiredzi West Constituency had already lined up waiting for the opening of the polling stations by 7am.