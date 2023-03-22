Lions threaten lives in Kariba

A lioness (circled) is spotted in the Lomagundi Lakeside Association premises in Kariba. The predators have become a common sight in the town’s residential areas

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Kariba Bureau

Kariba residents are living in fear of lions that have been spotted in residential areas in recent days.

Lions, particularly lionesses with cubs, have been seen in Nyamhunga 1, Batonga, Chawara, Baobab Ridge, the Lomagundi area and along some roads in the town.

People going or coming from work in the morning and late afternoon are mostly at risk.

Some residents used WhatsApp groups to alert others on the lurking danger of lions in residential areas.

“Heads up, at 6.15 pm this evening my driver saw 3 lioness/lion with 2 cubs walking on Batonga 24 Hour Clinic road and onto powerline road — he wasn’t sure which direction they were headed, but thought towards LLA (Lomagundi),” reads a message shared widely on the social media application.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority officials indicated that rangers had been dispatched to patrol residential areas.

“We are now living in fear because of the lions. Elephants had been a menace in recent weeks but Zimparks has managed to push them out. We now wish for similar action for the lions,” said Nyamhunga 1 resident Mr Jameson Sianale.

The Kariba Animal Welfare Trust (KAWFT) also warned residents to be wary of lions. “Please be alert and on the look out for lion /lionesses in the Chawara/Nyamhunga/Batonga and Baobab areas,” said Mrs Debby Ottman of KAWFT.

“It is advised that all residents/public must be on high alert when walking and walk with a minimum of 2 people.”

She said lions normally moved from mid afternoon. People, she said, should avoid using secluded pathways in the bush and should keep their pets secured in their yards to protect them from the predators.

Lions normally track zebras which seek the safety of residential areas from predators.

“Keep your dogs inside from early evening till morning. They are easy prey for the lions and the leopards and therefore encourage the predators to stay in the area longer,” said Mrs Ottman.