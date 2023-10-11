Kunashe Foundation takes to the stage to shine the spotlight on period poverty……. Presents play called ‘Periodically Correct’, starring influencer Becky K

Herald Correspondent

Kunashe Foundation, a female and youth-led non-profit and non-political organisation, will this Saturday present a play on ‘period poverty’, starring renowned radio personality, influencer and brand ambassador Becky K.

The play – entitled ‘Periodically Correct’ – was written by Nokuthula Chari and directed by Jasen Mphepo, and will be staged in Harare this Saturday, October 14, at the Jason Mphepo Little Theatre, at No 68 Mc Chlery Road, Eastlea.

Kunashe Foundation Executive Director, Ms Ratidzo Njagu, said the play – which will be free of charge – seeks to put the spotlight on the plight of girl child regarding menstrual health and hygiene issues, and is confident it will help raise public awareness on the issue of period poverty.

“This play is the intersect between media and women’s health. We are working towards ensuring the girl child is heard and supported. To date Kunashe has trained communities across Zimbabwe on this essential topic of Menstrual Health and Hygiene.

“This education is a vital part of ending period poverty, ensuring girls have all they need to menstruate with dignity and safeguarding their future. Periodically Correct gives us an opportunity to reach many more communities as we seek to leave no one behind,” Ms Njagu said.

The play’s star actor, Becky K, who is also a brand ambassador for Kunashe Foundation, said she was thrilled to be part of a production that will impact the lives of women and girls across Zimbabwe.

“When we started the journey with Kunashe Foundation in April, Noku (the writer) and I were so overwhelmed with the work they are doing. Nokuthula, being a writer and thespian (actress), came up with the idea of telling a story over the stage and little did I know what was in store for me.

“When I saw the script, it not only moved me, but it further illuminated the plight that period poverty truly is. I am positively thrilled to be a part of this production and the impact it will have on the lives of women and girls across Zimbabwe. This is just the beginning,” said Beck K.

The writer of the play, Nokuthula Chari, said she hoped the play would be effective in highlighting the various forms of period poverty, which include lack of money, lack of support and poor education, among many other forms.

“Periodically Correct derived from Politically Correct, was an epiphany – a light bulb moment that was ignited by being at Kunashe Foundation.

“Being a woman, it was easy to connect to the character as we have in one form or the other had a ‘Sanele’ moment. If we can highlight any one of the forms of period poverty, be it in lack of funds, support or education, and move people to action, we will be happy,” she said.

The play will be co-produced by Tendai Sithole, Patience Mandizvidza and Tristan Banda, producers of Live Now Incorporated.

Kunashe Foundation was formed to support young people and women of childbearing age. Its goal is to advance the socio-economic inclusion and wellbeing of women and young people ‘one life at a time’.

The Foundation works to ensure women and young people aged 15-34 have access to reliable, easy-to-understand information, key skills, and relevant platforms for holistic development that they co-create.