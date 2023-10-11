First State of Africa’s Environment Report launched

Sifelani Tsiko in Nairobi, Kenya

Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and Down To Earth magazine, in association with Media for Environment, Science, Health and Agriculture (MESHA) have launched an inaugural report analysing the state of Africa’s environment and how the continent now suffers disproportionate stress due to climate change.

The State of Africa’s Environment Report 2023 was released here on Wednesday with experts hailing the report as a valuable tool that provided insights into the challenges and opportunities that face the continent.

Renowned environmental activist and writer Sunita Narain, who heads CSE and is a member of the COP28 UAE Advisory Committee said: “The State of Africa’s Environment 2023 Report is about understanding the possibilities of change.

“lts about learning what is working, why and whay we need to do.

“lts about the inter-connections, and all that teaches us that we need to build an inclusive future together.”

This report is expected to stimulate valueable dialogue and debate about ways and means of advancing climate action and green growth on the continent.

Narain said the report was an important resource for global south climate actors ahead of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) annual Conference of Parties (COP) 28 in Dubai next month.

The report highlights the environmental challenges facing the African continent, presenting comprehensive data, analysis, and recommendations that will contribute to informed decision-making in the region at the climate change conference.

African countries are looking for strategies to advance their climate agendas and push for stronger global action on climate change.

“A report like this means a lot for us,” said Narain.

“We do not understand the bigger picture – how is this happening across the continent, what does it mean for us.

” A report such as this one helps us understand different aspects of the state of environment in Africa and how they are connected and interrelated.”

This inaugural report, she said, will help build environmental consciousness on the continent.

“We need to understand what we need to do to fix the problems we are facing,” Narain said.

“This is a collaborative project and we honoured that it involves many researchers and journalists from across the continent.”

Speaking at the same event, Mamo Bor Mamo, director general of Kenya’s National Environmental Management Authority said issues raised in the report were pertinent to the challenges facing Africa as a whole.

“lssues raised in this report are very pertinent to our environment here in Africa. Everyone of us has a duty to enhance the quality of our environment,” he said.

“We have a collective responsibility to manage our environment well. We must desist from the ‘throw away mentality.”

He said there was need for people on the continent to embrace a positive attitude and reduce environmental degradation.

“This report will give us direction on the position we will take during CoP28,” he said.

Published by the New Delhi-based fortnightly, Down To Earth, this report will be an annual feature from now into the future.

More than 100 researchers and journalists from across the continent contributed to development of the report which covers various topical issues such as climate, biodiversity, land and agriculture, mobility, energy, health, water and waste.

The “State of Africa’s Environment Report 2023” promises to be a valuable resource for policymakers, researchers, and journalists interested in the environment and sustainability.

The UAE will host the 28th United Nations global climate talks from 30 November to 12 December 2023.

Africa is one of the most vulnerable continents to the impacts of climate change, from droughts and floods to heatwaves and other extreme weather events.

Many African countries are already experiencing the devastating consequences of global warming, including crop failures, water shortages, and displacement of people from their homes and livelihoods.

The launch is part of The Africa Network Media Cafe, a new initiative under the partnership of MESHA and CSE designed for a series of media briefings on some of the most critical and current survival questions that are dogging the Global South.