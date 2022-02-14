Klopp pleased with win at Burnley

LONDON. — Manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased to see his side overcome testing conditions and difficult opponents as Liverpool won 1-0 at bottom-of-the-table Burnley to record a fourth consecutive Premier League victory yesterday.

In wind and rain at Turf Moor, Fabinho scored the game’s only goal just before half-time, the midfielder stabbing the ball home from a corner.

“Everything was set up to be a banana skin for us,” said Klopp.

“The balls in the air were so tricky to defend because the wind came from all directions. We played the circumstances rather than suffered from them.”

Burnley, fighting for Premier League survival, had several good chances before Fabinho struck.

Josh Brownhill had a long-distance effort saved by Alisson, and January signing Wout Weghorst should have done better after racing through on goal.

Chances were few and far between in a scrappy second half although substitute Diogo Jota should have added a late second after a quick Liverpool break but shot wide.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United moved four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a third straight 1-0 win over Aston Villa with Kieran Trippier’s free-kick at St James’ Park.

Trippier found a gap through the wall — his attempt hit Emiliano Buendia on its way into the net — after Joe Willock had been fouled by Calum Chambers.

Referee Craig Pawson pointed to the penalty spot but it was downgraded to a free-kick after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

However, Newcastle were soon celebrating after Trippier — captaining the side in the absence of unwell Jamaal Lascelles — scored from a set-piece for the second time in as many games.

Villa thought they had equalised in the second half through Ollie Watkins’ header, but the goal was ruled out after a long VAR check which deemed the striker’s foot to be offside. Newcastle’s win came at a cost as Trippier, who arrived from Atletico Madrid for £12m in January, and Javi Manquillo were forced off with injuries.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe revealed after the game that Trippier had gone to hospital for X-rays on a foot problem.

Elsewhere Raul Jimenez says Wolverhampton Wanderers are “dreaming big” after beating Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 to move above them in the table and inflict a third successive Premier League defeat on Antonio Conte’s side.

Tottenham gifted the visitors two goals in the opening 20 minutes thanks to a mixture of calamitous defending and poor goalkeeping by Hugo Lloris in north London.

Jimenez capitalised on a weak Lloris punch to volley in the opener before Spurs gave away possession to allow Leander Dendoncker to double Wolves’ lead.

Bruno Lage’s side were good value for their win and they managed the game well after taking the lead while also testing Lloris on a number of further occasions.

It is the first time Conte has lost three league games in a row since his days managing Atalanta in November 2009.

Wolves climb to seventh and sit just four points behind fourth-placed West Ham United in the final Champions League spot with two games in hand.

Craig Dawson’s injury-time header earned West Ham United a crucial point after a 2-2 draw in the fight to finish in the top four just as Leicester City looked set to put their recent struggles behind them.

The first serious questions were being asked about manager Brendan Rodgers after the FA Cup fourth round thrashing at Nottingham Forest was followed by defeat at Liverpool.

The Foxes made a slow start and were punished by Jarrod Bowen’s 10th-minute strike. But but they were gifted a lifeline right on half-time when Aaron Cresswell needlessly handled James Maddison’s corner, Youri Tielemans drilling home the penalty.

Leicester were galvanised and further rewarded for their improvement when Ricardo Pereira headed home a Harvey Barnes cross after 57 minutes. — BBCSport.