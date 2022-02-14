Rhinos, CAPS Utd share spoils

Tadious Manyepo in MUTARE

Black Rhinos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)1

CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(1)1

CAPS UNITED staged a commendable show despite conceding late in the second half in this exciting Castle Lager Premiership football match at Sakubva yesterday.

On a day in which Bulawayo Chiefs shocked champions FC Platinum 2-0 at Luveve yesterday, Makepekepe opened the scoring through William Manondo in the first minute while Allan Gahadzikwa equalised for Rhinos late in the second half.

The Green Machine were largely expected to falter in this tie, given they trained for only eight days in preparation for this game as their players were demanding outstanding salaries they are owed.

But once they marched into the pitch yesterday, their body language expressed the exact opposite.

They were hungrier and fought for every ball and dominated play in the first half.

With eight changes to the team which last played their last league match in December, Makepekepe always looked threatening both on paper and on the pitch.

With the returning Devon Chafa controlling the midfield, Dennis Dauda and Lincoln Mangaira marshalling defence and Manondo as well as Clive Augusto upfront, the Lloyd Chitembwe-coached charges looked very much well-oiled.

It didn’t take long for the Green Machine to show they meant business with Dauda’s lofted pass finding Phenias Bamusi on the flank. The pacey winger worked his way past a cluster of startled Black Rhinos defenders before drawing back from the by-line.

Manondo was well positioned to tap in the opener and suddenly the match opened up.

Desperate to peg back the Harare giants, Black Rhinos awakened and launched sustained attacks on the Green Machine.

On three occasions, Herbert “Jompano’’ Maruwa’s charges could have found an equaliser but the jittery yet talented Denzel Mutudza fluffed off all the chances which came to him in quick succession.

For longer periods of the second half in which Maruwa had introduced three substitutes, Ngandu Mangala, Vincent Mhandu and Joe Nyabinde, as he pressed for goal, Black Rhinos pitched tent inside the Makepekepe half.

And the army team should have equalised but Mhandu somehow failed to direct two efforts from inside the box despite finding himself unattended. With time running out, CAPS United switched on an ultra-defensive mode and it seemed to work until the experienced Allan Gahadzikwa came on for the tiring Christopher Brighton.

The 2010 Soccer Star of the Year runner-up Gahadzikwa latched onto a rebound after Mhandu’s effort was blocked, and there was no chance for CAPS United goalkeeper Simba Chinani.

Chitembwe felt his charges should have won this match but expressed satisfaction over the way the players applied themselves.

“My boys worked their socks off and that was gallant of them. To get a point after what has been happening over recent weeks is something commendable,” said Chitembwe.

“I am very happy with how my boys played. We controlled the first half and we may have scored more if we were lucky but such is football.

“I am happy with how we played.”

CAPS United, who could have won the match right at the death had Augusto directed his effort well after rounding off Rhinos goalie Stanley Chapeta, have now taken their points tally to three in as many matches. Rhinos are now on five points after playing the same number of games.

Teams

Black Rhinos: Stanley Chakwana, Farai Banda, Collen Kwaramba, Gareth Madhake, Peace Makaha(Keith Madera 71 min), Ashward Phiri, Gracious Muleya (Joe Nyabinde 47 min) , Brighton Christopher (Allan Gahadzikwa 67 min) , Denzel Mutudza(Vincent Mhandu 47 min), Stanley Murove(Ngandu Mangala 40 min) , Tawanda Nyamandwe

CAPS United: Simbarashe Chinani, Dennis Dauda, Lincoln Mangaira, Joseph Tulani, Valentine Musarurwa, Devon Chafa, Phenias Bamusi, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Clive Augusto, William Manondo (Ian Nyoni 70 min) , Ronald Chitiyo