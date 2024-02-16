Kitsiyatota man appears in court for killing rival suitor

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 32-year-old artisanal miner from Murehwa operating in the Kitsiyatota mining site, Bindura, has appeared in court for fatally stabbing a love rival.

Nicholas Masangudza from Masangudza village under Chief Chinyerere in Murewa appeared before Bindura Magistrate Tatenda Masaraunga.

He is facing murder charges and was remanded in custody.

The Prosecutor, Ms Victoria Choga, told the court that on January 27, this year at around 4 pm, Masangudza lured the deceased Panashe Chidodo to the Cottco gold panning site.

Chidodo was into the business of selling watches, necklaces’ and lotions.

It is alleged that Masangudza had discovered that Chidodo was having an affair with his girlfriend, Melody.

The court heard that Masangudza learnt about the affair after he came across love messages between Melody and Chidodo.

Using Melody’s cell phone Masangudza lured Chidodo pretending to be Melody.

Chidodo went near the Cottco mining site on the pretext that he was going to meet his girlfriend.

The accused met Chidodo in a bushy area about 300 meters from the panning site.

A misunderstanding ensued and Masangudza stabbed Chidodo once in the chest and right thigh.

He sustained deep cuts resulted in his death.

Masangudza fled from the scene and hid his blood-stained t-shirt.

He was later arrested.