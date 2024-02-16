  • Today Fri, 16 Feb 2024

President in Ethiopia for AU Summit

President in Ethiopia for AU Summit

Fungi Kwaramba in ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived here in Ethiopia to attend the 37th ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Summit.

The President was received at the Bole International Airport by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Fredrick Shava, and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the AU, Sophia Nyamudeza.

The Summit is running under the theme, “Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa”.

Among other issues, the summit is expected to tackle climate change, and humanitarian crises in conflict-affected countries and also focus on economic growth.

Earlier this week, African ministers of foreign affairs attended meetings chaired by AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, where issues around the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Libya, the Sahel region and Sudan were discussed.

President Mnangagwa is later today expected to meet Zimbabweans living and working in Ethiopia.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Mazowe district excels in education deve... National

    Mazowe district excels in education deve...

    Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent Government’s socio-economic development stance on leaving no one and no place behind continues to bear fruitful testimonies of growth and transformation with President Mnangagwa’s mantra of “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa nkabanikazi balo” further inspiring sterling development achievements across the country Whilst the Second Republic has ushered in various infrastructural developments […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey