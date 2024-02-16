President in Ethiopia for AU Summit

Fungi Kwaramba in ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived here in Ethiopia to attend the 37th ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Summit.

The President was received at the Bole International Airport by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Fredrick Shava, and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the AU, Sophia Nyamudeza.

The Summit is running under the theme, “Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa”.

Among other issues, the summit is expected to tackle climate change, and humanitarian crises in conflict-affected countries and also focus on economic growth.

Earlier this week, African ministers of foreign affairs attended meetings chaired by AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, where issues around the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Libya, the Sahel region and Sudan were discussed.

President Mnangagwa is later today expected to meet Zimbabweans living and working in Ethiopia.