Killer Zivhu back in Zanu PF

George Maponga in Masvingo

Former Chivi South legislator Cde Killer Zivhu has been re-admitted to Zanu PF after the ruling party Masvingo provincial leadership made a recommendation to the party’s Politburo for his readmission.

The Zanu PF Politburo readmitted Cde Zivhu into the party.

Cde Zivhu was expelled from Zanu PF in 2020, following a recommendation by the party’s national disciplinary committee.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chair Cde Rabson Mavhenyengwa confirmed that Cde Zivhu is now back in the party.

”He(Cde Zivhu) is now a Zanu PF member after he was readmitted into the party by the politburo following our recommendation. He has reformed and is a seasoned politician who will bring a lot of experience to the party and will also bring with him his followers,” he said.

Cde Zivhu thanked President Mnangagwa and the ruling party national leadership for accepting him back into the revolutionary party and vowed to immediately hit the ground running working tirelessly to help the nation achieve Vision 2030 goals that set to transform Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income society by that year.