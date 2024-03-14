Youths urged to venture into mining

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Youths have been challenged to make use of the vast opportunities in the mining value chain to help the country attain Vision 2030.

Speaking at a youth in mining symposium in Harare today, Miners for Youth Empowerment and Development Miners Secretary General, Mr Gabriel Togarepi, said youths should complement Government efforts in achieving Vision 2030.

“Youths need to use the vast opportunities throughout the mining value chain to help the country attain Vision 2030. Young people should take the driving seat in the mining value chain. There are so many opportunities which the youths can use in the mining value chain. Let’s begin with prospecting or exploration,” he said.

The youths, he said, should not hesitate to venture into mining claiming that it is capital intensive, they can seek advice from the relevant ministry on how to access loans to start their ventures.

“Zimbabwe is blessed with vast minerals which are not yet taped. It’s a very lucrative industry which can turn the fortunes of the country’s economy,” said Mr Togarepi.

He said those seeking opportunities should engage youth desks in various Government departments and get correct information on how they can start their projects.

“I believe each and every bank in this country accepts mining title as bankable. This will help you to access loans for mining operations,” he said.