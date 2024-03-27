Kenyan President Ruto to open this year’s Trade Fair

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

Kenyan President William Ruto will officially open the 2024 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

This year’s fair is scheduled for April 23 to 27, running under the theme “Innovation: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade”.

The official opening ceremony is scheduled for April 26.

Dr Muswere said preparations for the 64th edition of the ZITF are on track with infrastructure refurbishment expected to be completed by April 20.

The main activities at the 2024 ZITF, said Dr Muswere, include the ZITF International Business Conference on April 24, which will be officially opened by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, and the Connect Africa Symposium that is scheduled to be opened by Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

“Preparations for the 2024 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair are on track, with infrastructure refurbishment already underway and expected to be completed by April 20, 2024,” said Dr Muswere.

“The fair will be officially opened by the President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Dr William Ruto.

“Cabinet highlights that the main activities at the 2024 ZITF will comprise the following: the ZITF welcome cocktail, the ZITF International Business Conference on April 24, which will be graced and officially opened by Hon Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

“The ZITF Charity Golf Challenge, ZITF Diplomats Forum, Connect Africa Symposium and the Tourism Night which will be held on April 25.

“The ZITF Diplomats Forum will be held under the theme ‘Fostering Economic Partnerships through Entrepreneurship’, while the theme for the Connect Africa Symposium will be ‘Entrepreneurial Africa: Routes to Sustainable Progress’. The Symposium will be officially opened by Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

“The official opening ceremony and the ZNCC Business Luncheon will be on April 26. Public Days will be held on April 26 and 27.

“There will also be a two-day ZITF Innovators Forum for young innovators and entrepreneurs in Africa. The five-day ZITF Scholastica Expo 2024 event will focus on entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership for students in the country.

“As part of capacity building, the ZITF Company will offer value-added services to both exhibitors and visitors as well as exhibition training to exhibitors for the best possible return on investment,” said Dr Muswere.

He said 466 direct exhibitors had registered to participate as at March 21, with 65 exhibiting for the first time. About 96 percent of the net space has been taken up.

Dr Muswere said 25 international exhibitors from 21 countries have confirmed attendance including those from Belarus, China, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Romania, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States and Zambia.