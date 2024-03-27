Major road uplift for Buhera

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (right) and Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana converse at the post-Cabinet media briefing at Munhumutapa Building in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

THE Government has initiated a major upgrade of roads and other related infrastructure in Buhera as the Second Republic steps up preparations for this year’s Children’s Party on April 17 and the 44th Independence anniversary celebrations the following day.

Speaking after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said there will be a business exhibition programme running together with the commemorations.

He said Cabinet adopted an update report on preparations for the 2024 Independence anniversary celebrations and Children’s Party, which was presented by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who is Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that significant preparatory works for the 2024 Independence anniversary celebrations and Children’s Party have been undertaken at the venue and on road infrastructure leading to the venues of the events.

“These are as follows: the Murambinda-Birchenough Bridge, the Chivhu-Nyazura, Mushandirapamwe-Wedza, Wedza-Mutiweshiri, Marange Shrine, Gutu-Matimba and Gutu-Kurai as well as other local roads linking to the venue,” said Dr Muswere.

“A business exhibition programme for all local authorities, youths, women, Ministries, departments and agencies, small businesses, local and from outside the province, will be running alongside the 2024 Independence anniversary celebrations.

“The platform will accord exhibitors an opportunity to showcase their achievements in business, covering the period since the attainment of independence in 1980.”

He said Cabinet had also received an update on the national cholera outbreak response from Acting Health and Child Care Minister, Professor Paul Mavima.

Dr Muswere said Cabinet directed that there should be no church gatherings unless leaders install solar powered boreholes and sanitary facilities.

“Cabinet noted with concern that some churches continue to gather in places without safe water or sanitation facilities. His Excellency the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has since directed that solarised water facilities and boreholes should be installed in order to ensure the provision of safe water and sanitation at Karuyana Shrine, among other sites.

“In light of the impending Easter holidays, Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Health and Child Care to intensify monitoring and supervision of all gatherings in order to minimise the spread of cholera,” said Dr Muswere.

“Cabinet further directed that, going forward, no church gatherings must take place until church leaders install solar-powered boreholes, or bush pump boreholes as well as sanitation facilities. All gatherings must obtain prior clearance and should be supervised by health authorities.”