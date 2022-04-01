Katsimberis fraud trial kicks off

Court Reporter

The trial of builder George Katsimberis on fraud charges kicked off yesterday with the State calling its first witness.

While being led evidence by Mr Michael Reza, the witness Mr Micheal John Van Blerk who was Pokugara Properties general manager at the time when the offence was committed said Katsimberis used plans which were not approved by the City of Harare to construct a showroom.

He said that Katsimberis showed them a fake approved plan which they later discovered after they received a demolition later from City of Harare.

“We believed that the accused had City of Harare approved plans. The City of Harare wrote to us telling us that had not approved any plans. But the accused had shown us plans which he claimed were approved by them,” said Mr Van Blerk.

He told the court that they had a joint venture with Katsimberis to develop land owned by Pokugara Properties.

He said it was not a sale agreement as the land belonged to Pokugara Properties.

“Development was to be conducted on 19559, a portion of Pokugara Properties of which I also signed that agreement.” he said.

He said Katsimberis was responsible to obtain all planning authorities on behalf of Pokugara. He also had to get approved plans and ensure that all construction was in compliance to all the by-laws.

Mr Van Blerk said the building was demolished after the City of Harare discovered that it was built without an approved plan and was constructed with unauthorised material.

He said that Katsimberis was hiding the showroom from them as he was using unapproved materials to build it.

“The accused, for a period, encircled the structure to prevent us from viewing it but we eventually saw it. He used second hand steel frame and concrete tar which was not part of our agreement,’ he said.

The house was demolished carefully and without malice by the city council and all materials were recovered by the accused person, said Mr Van Blerk.

Katsimberis, through his lawyer, Advocate Tawanda Kanengoni denied the allegations and told the court that he will file his defence outline in due course.

Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro deferred the matter April 5 for trial continuation.