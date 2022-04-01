Juvenile attacked by crocodile while taking bath

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A seven-year-old Mhangura boy recently died after he was attacked by a crocodile while taking a bath on the shores of Gravelot Farm Dam in Mhangura constituency’s Ward 1.

The deceased was in the company of his friend aged 10, when the reptile attacked him on March 29 before the latter rushed home to inform his uncle Mr Marko Mabido (44).

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident and said the boy’s guardian, Mr Nota Marenjero was also informed before a search was conducted by the villagers but to no avail.

A report was made to Mhangura Police who attended the scene and helped retrieve the body which was later taken to Makonde Christian Hospital for post mortem.

Inspector Chitove urged villagers to closely monitor minors and exercise due diligence around water bodies.

