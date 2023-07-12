Kasukuwere’s nomination nullified

Herald Reporter

The High Court has nullified Mr Saviour Kasukuwere’s nomination as a Presidential candidate in the August 23 harmonised elections.

Justice David Mangota barred Mr Kasukuwere from contesting as a Presidential candidate because he violated sections of the constitution which stipulate that a candidate must be ordinarily resident in the country for 18 months to qualify to stand as a candidate.

The judgment was made following an application by Mr Lovejoy Mangwana seeking Mr Kasukuwere’s disqualification as he has not been resident in the country for that period.

The High Court ordered the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission not to include him on the ballot paper.

Justice Mangota ruled that Mr Kasukuwere was out of the country for over 18 months and therefore, ceased to be a registered voter.