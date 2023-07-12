Econet turns the skies blue with impressive 25th anniversary celebrations branding

Herald Correspondent

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, which is celebrating 25 years since it started operations in the country, this week turned Harare and Bulawayo’s night skies blue when it lit up the entire Joina City building in the capital’s central business district, and Bulawayo’s City Hall with impressive blue lighting, beaming brightly against the company’s logo and lighting up the entire buildings.

The impressive, lively blue hue lighting, transformed the cities’ night skies with a breathtaking tapestry of the company’s branding.

Econet also used blue lighting to brand all its main shops in 14 locations across the country, including shops in Harare, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Mutare, Gweru, Masvingo, Marondera, Victoria Falls and Karoi, among other places.

A company spokesman said Joina City in Harare and City Hall in Bulawayo were lighted up for two nights, including the anniversary night on 10 July, while the rest of its shops across the country would remain lighted blue during this ‘blue week’.

Econet Wireless launched its mobile network on July 10, 1998 and was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange on September 17 of the same year, quickly growing to become a market leader in its telecommunications and technology sector.

The company has been celebrating its silver jubilee using a marketing campaign themed ‘Halo 25, Building Memories Together’ which seeks to engage its customers and celebrate the milestone together with them.

Earlier this week, the company’s CEO, Dr Douglas Mboweni, took time to thank Econet’s millions of customers, without whose support, he said, the company would not be where it is today.

“I want to thank God for taking us this far, and I want to say a big ‘Thank you!’ to all our valued customers for the tremendous support they have given us as we walked this journey together,” Dr Mboweni said in his celebratory remarks.

Econet was founded 25 years ago by its Group Chairman Mr Strive Masiyiwa.

The company’s celebrations this week included the hoisting of 25 Econet flags at prominent intersections, roundabouts and high traffic points across the country, as the company expressed it 25 years of existence using different creative symbolisms.

National and regional radio also participated in the campaign, showcasing hourly sponsored programmes featuring nostalgic music playlists from 1998, and offering a variety of giveaways to participating customers.