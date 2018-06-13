Kasukuwere acquitted

Former Zanu-PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, who was facing charges of skipping the border at the height of Operation Restore Legacy, has been acquitted.

Kasukuwere was arrested on his return from self imposed exile for violating immigration laws.

In acquitting Kasukuwere, Magistrate Ms Josephine Sande said he did a reasonable thing by escaping to save his life.

She said the court had an appreciation of bullet holes and empty cartridges which were noticed at his house.

Ms Sande said the court does not operate in isolation and cannot turn a blind eye to events related to Operation Restore Legacy.