Winter warming time at HICC

Boniface Chimedza Arts Correspondent—-

Local several top local musicians are set to kindle the Harare International Conference Centre with their artistic prowess this Friday at the Winter Warmer Concert to be held under the auspices of the Air Force of Zimbabwe.

Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu, Leonard Zhakata, Fungisai Zvakavapano, Jah Signal, Kinnah, Killer T, Sam Dondo, Seh Calaz and Hwindi President are some of the artistes to perform at the fundraising gig.

Proceeds from the event are to be channelled to the underprivileged communities dotted across the country.

Branded as the “Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Charity Fund”, the event is a noble gesture by the AFZ to give back to the community and ameliorate the lives of individuals who are struggling to make ends meet.

All artistes on the line-up have confirmed availability for the event and AFZ public relations officer, Squadron Leader Special Matarirano, expressed confidence in the forthcoming concert’s success.

He said the gig is one of the four fundraising events held by the Air Force of Zimbabwe, which include the Charity Dinner, Horse Race and Air Show and Charity Golf.

“Not only have all the artistes confirmed their availability, we have already gone further and paid them for their performances, so we are assured the event is going to be a success,” said Matarirano.

“The purpose of the Charity Fund Event is to amalgamate resources for targeted underprivileged communities all over the country, including areas like Tsholotsho, in which some parts are being inhabited by bushmen; Chikombedzi, Dande, Chiredzi, and Binga.

“The concert is for the people of Zimbabwe. It’s their time to come and enjoy, especially because this is different from our other events such as corporate dinners where the ordinary person might not afford the charges.”

For Macheso, the event adds to celebratory concerts that he has been holding in celebration of the release of his latest album “Dzinosvitsa Kure”.

Last Friday he officially launched the album at a packed Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza while on Sunday he also attracted thousands of fans to his family show at Extra Mile Lesiure Spot.

The album has taken the showbiz industry by storm and solidified Macheso’s position as the king of sungura.

Also looking forward to unleash fireworks is Jah Prayzah who has been on top of his game on stage over the past years.

With his energetic team, Jah Prayzah has done some of the most exciting shows on big stages and his military drills add flavour to the well-choreographed act.

“Kutonga Kwaro” is likely to be his most popular song of the night as it has become the anthem of the new political dispensation and carries fascinating memories of the historic November 18 march to State House.

Killer T is currently riding high with his album “Mashoko Anopfuura” with songs “Kufamba KwaPaurosi” and “Hondo” that features Jah Prayzah doing well on the market.

In terms of stage collaborations of the night, Killer T is likely to also join Fungisai on her set for their duet “Vanondibatirana”.

In a skit to market the show posted on social media, Fungisai exhibited excitement ahead of her performance. She encouraged fans to come in their numbers and enjoy the best night out.

Representing the dendera family will be Sulu who has been consistent in live performances and attracts good crowds to his shows. A combination of old hits from his father Simon and his own compositions usually makes Sulu’s performances outstanding.

Zhakata might not have new popular songs, but his old hits have stood the test of time. Crowds always love it when he does songs like “Mugove”, “Hupenyu Mutoro” and “Gomba Remarara”.

The old hits are likely to be on demand during Zhakata’s performance.

Other performers Jah Signal, Kinna, Hwindi President and Seh Calaz will help Killer T serve dancehall fans to make the concert a complete package.

Standard admission into the concert costs $5 while the VIP and VVIP cost $10 and $20 respectively. Advance tickets are available at Food World’s Angwa, Coppacabana, Eastlea and Jason Moyo branches as well as at Joina Talk City. The concert starts from 8pm until late.