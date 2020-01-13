Kanye’s Gospel Albums tops billboard Chart

Kanye West with some of his choir members

NEW YORK. — Kanye West’s second faith-based project, Jesus Is Born, credited to Sunday Service Choir, the collective fuelling his Sunday Service live events, bullets at No. 2 for a second frame on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart (dated January 11), following its first full week of tracking.

From December 27 to January 2, the measurement period, the set earned 10 000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music.

The LP was released in the afternoon on December 25; after its first day-and-a-half of tracking, it debuted on Top Gospel Albums with 6 000 units.

Meanwhile, West’s first spiritual set, Jesus Is King, leads the list for a 10th week. It debuted at No. 1 on Top Gospel Albums, as well as the Billboard 200, Top Christian Albums, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums on the charts dated November 9 (with 264 000 units), becoming the first title ever to top all five of those tallies.

Sunday Service Choir concurrently notches its first top 10 on Hot Gospel Songs (which is fueled by streaming, airplay and sales data), as one of the album’s 19 tracks, “Father Stretch,” jumps 20-10 with 759 000 US streams

However, on Hot Christian Songs, Riley Clemmons nets her first top 10, as “Fighting for Me” lifts 11-9. It drew 6,8 million audience impressions (up 62 percent) and 799 000 streams (up 33 percent).

“Fighting” is Clemmons third entry on Hot Christian Songs, following “Broken Prayers,” which hit No. 17 in May 2018, and “Better for It,” which reached No. 37 that August.

Plus, MercyMe notches its record-tying 27th Hot Christian Songs top 10, as “Almost Home” rises 13-10. It rocketed by 74 percent to 6,8 million in radio reach and 55 percent to 595 000 streams in the tracking week.

Since the chart launched in 2003, MerycMe matches Casting Crowns and Chris Tomlin, also with 27 top 10s each. Jeremy Camp ranks fourth with 22 top 10s.

“Almost Home” follows MerycMe’s “Best News Ever,” which peaked at No. 4 on Hot Christian Songs last April (and led Christian Airplay for five frames starting in March, becoming the act’’s 17th No. 1). — billboardcharts